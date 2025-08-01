Posted: Aug 01, 2025 3:36 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 3:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Radio Oklahoma News Network

Tulsa County health officials confirm their first case of West Nile Virus this season.

The health department recommend draining water collectors like buckets, flowerpots and tires. Prevention steps can include wearing insect repellent containing DEET, repair window screens and clean debris from your rain gutters.