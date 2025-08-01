Posted: Aug 01, 2025 3:06 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

A Tulsa woman appeared out of custody in Washington County Court on Friday after allegedly applying for a disaster relief loan that she didn't qualify for. Brittany Hester is charged with three felony counts of falsely obtaining credit, being in violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and uttering a forged instrument. Hester is also facing a misdemeanor charge of obtaining property by false pretenses.

An affidavit states Hester was approved for the disaster loan on May 9, 2024. A day later, Hester went to a local credit union and drive-thru and withdrew $1,445 in cash. In June, it is alleged Hester went through an Interactive Teller Machine and deposited a $1,500 check from "Drummond Financial Services LLC."

She also withdrew $917 in cash. When the local business attempted to process the check, the check returned, "unable to locate." Upon further investigation, it was discovered that business was permanently closed. Investigators allege she forged the check.