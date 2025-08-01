Posted: Aug 01, 2025 11:11 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 11:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for what appears to be a brief meeting on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion and possible action taken to open and award the bids for the relocation of a section of the grandstands at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

There will also be discussion to open bids for the construction of six loafing sheds at the fairgrounds.

Monday's meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.