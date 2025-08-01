Posted: Aug 01, 2025 6:01 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 10:58 AM

Tom Davis

Truity Credit Union has launched a new Spirit Debit Card in partnership with Pawhuska Public Schools. This custom-designed card allows members to showcase their Pawhuska pride while supporting local students through every transaction.

The Pawhuska Spirit Debit Card is available with any Truity checking account. Each time the card is used, Truity donates to Pawhuska Public Schools, at no cost to the cardholder. This program is part of our ongoing commitment to education and community enrichment. Since its inception, the Spirit Debit Card program has contributed over $300,000 to their local schools.

Members can request the Pawhuska Spirit Debit Card by visiting any Truity branch or applying online. In addition to supporting Pawhuska schools, members will enjoy benefits like digital banking, Get Paid Early, SaveUp, credit monitoring, and fraud protection.