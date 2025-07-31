Posted: Jul 31, 2025 2:18 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2025 2:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

Radio Oklahoma News Network

A Kay County commissioner has been indicted on 10 felony charges over an alleged cattle theft scheme.

36-year-old Shane Douglas Jones is charged with one count of livestock larceny and nine counts of branding with intent to defraud. The indictment alleges that Jones was hired by a cattle auction facility to transport livestock and took at least nine cows and branded them as his own.

He has turned himself into the authorities.