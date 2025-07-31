Posted: Jul 31, 2025 9:11 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2025 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to The Historic Dewey Hotel and Museum for Family Movie Night on Saturday, Aug 2, 9:00 pm in the north side of the hotel at 801 N Delaware St,in Dewey.

Appearing on KWON Radio’s Community Connection, Joe Sears said You are invited to bring your family and friends to enjoy this classic film "The Sandlot" under the stars.

Popcorn will be available for purchase to complete the traditional movie-going experience. guests can expect a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, complete with ourdoor seating for this free movie.