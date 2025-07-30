Posted: Jul 30, 2025 2:52 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2025 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The deadline to register for the upcoming Pawhuska School District Special Bond Election is Friday, August 15th. Voters living within the school district will vote on a $3.7 million bond that will go toward facility improvements and transportation upgrades. In order for the bond to pass, 60 percent of the voters must approve of the bond project.

In a press release, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Choteau says those residing within the state of Oklahoma who are 18 years of age and a United States citizen can register to vote.

For those who have never been registered to vote, not currently registered to vote in their county, or need to change their registration information by August 15th in order to vote in the election on Tuesday, September 9th.