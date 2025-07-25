Posted: Jul 25, 2025 3:07 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2025 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man with a lengthy criminal history is back in jail facing a felony grand larceny charge. It is alleged Blue Mamolo stole a Honda generator from Lowes in June.

An affidavit states an employee at Lowes had paperwork and video footage of Mamolo walking into the store, going to the generator section and taking a Honda 3200 Invertor Generator off the shelf. The employee told deputies Mamolo walked out of the store without paying for the generator.

Mamolo had a getaway driver waiting for him once he exited the store. The generator cost $2,799.