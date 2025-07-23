News
NWS: Heat Advisory Wednesday Noon to 8pm
NWS / Tom Davis
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Tulsa-Rogers and Mayes counties in our listening area from noon to 8pm on Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to reach 106.
Heat related illnesses are possible especially impacting those not acclimated to the conditions or those performing strenuous activities.
You are urged to take extra precautions when outside such as wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
