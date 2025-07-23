Posted: Jul 23, 2025 9:50 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2025 9:57 AM

NWS / Tom Davis

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Tulsa-Rogers and Mayes counties in our listening area from noon to 8pm on Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to reach 106.

Heat related illnesses are possible especially impacting those not acclimated to the conditions or those performing strenuous activities.