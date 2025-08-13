Posted: Aug 13, 2025 9:28 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 12:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

A $1.2 million bond for South Coffeyville Public Schools appears to fail by just one vote short of receiving the 60% needed to pass.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, 59.7% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the bond issue and 40.3% voted against the measure. State law requires 60% passage for school bond elections.

If the proposition passed, South Coffeyville schools would have received much-needed repairs to the roof, windows, sidewalks and brick siding on school buildings. The HVAC system would have also been replaced.

The final tally of the votes will be certified Friday. Only 263 people turned out for the election. 157 voted in favor of the bond, and 106 voted against the proposition.

One vote in favor instead of against would have caused the bond issue to pass.