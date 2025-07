Posted: Jul 22, 2025 3:31 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 3:31 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health System is offering back to school sports physicals, required immunizations and general check-ups at its new location, 316 E. Main Street in Pawhuska.

These appointments are available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30th for new and current Native American patients. To schedule an appointment, call 918-287-9300.