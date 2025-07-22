News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 22, 2025 2:35 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 2:35 PM
July Employee of the Month Named
Ty Loftis
Bartlesville's City Employee Advisory Committee has named Lisa Duncan as the July employee of the month. Duncan is a dispatcher and was nominated by a local citizen Cheryl Tennant who had this to say in her nomination letter:
"She has worked for the City for 10 years and is a good dispatcher with the public as well as with her co-workers."
For getting the recognition, Duncan will receive eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.
