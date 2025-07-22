Posted: Jul 22, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 2:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

Dewey Middle School has announced enrollment dates as the school year approaches.

Students who did not attend Dewey Schools last year will enroll on July 29. Students are required to bring proof of residence, fill out paperwork and return on Aug. 5 to pick up their class schedule.

On Aug. 5, students enrolled at Dewey Middle School can attend a come-and-go event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and walk their schedule of classes. Proof of residence is required.

Students entering the seventh grade are required by state law to have received the Tdap vaccine, or have a signed, state-approved exemption form. Proper documents for the Tdap vaccine should be submitted to the middle school office at the time of enrollment. Anyone with questions should call the Dewey Middle School office at 918-534-0111.