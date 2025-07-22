Posted: Jul 22, 2025 1:54 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 1:54 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Sapulpa woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to make child support payments.

35-year-old Barbara Deshazer was charged on Monday with omitting to provide for minor child.

According to Oklahoma Child Support Services, Deshazer allegedy owed approximately $11,700 from Nov. 2020 to June 2024, and willfully and knowingly omitted to provide court ordered child support.

Deshazer pled guilty in 2019 to enabling child abuse by injury and child neglect in Tulsa County.

Deshazer will appear in court again on July 25 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $10,000.