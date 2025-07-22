Posted: Jul 22, 2025 11:54 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 11:54 AM

Tom Davis

You can enjoy a great meal and outstanding entertainment at Elder Care's Dinner With Friends on Tuesday, August 5, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville

Your $30 ticket includes Chef Pam Beamguard's Chicken Pot Pie with all the fixings you won’t want to miss. She’ll also be preparing one of her signature comfort food dishes, crafted with heart and served with style, for a truly memorable evening.

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment by Jecelle Dobson, creating the perfect setting to relax, connect, and unwind.