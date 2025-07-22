Posted: Jul 22, 2025 11:38 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 11:38 AM

Ty Loftis

This summer, the Washington County Health Department is offering several classes in an effort to make people healthy across the area. Programs are free, open to the public and take place in Nowata and Bartlesville.

Bartlesville’s Walk with Ease takes place at the Bartlesville First Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday from July 29th through Thursday, September 18th. This program is aimed at those living with arthritis who are looking to maintain an active lifestyle.

Bartlesville’s Tai Chi for Better Balance class also runs from July 29th through Thursday, September 18th. This takes place at the Richard Kane YMCA at 9:15 a.m. and its hope is to improve balance.

There is also a class available at the Nowata Public Library educating the public about diabetes and how to live with it. That class will run July 28th through Thursday, September 18th and start at 2 p.m.

For more information on any of these classes, you can call the Washington County Health Department at 918-335-3005.