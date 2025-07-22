News
Osage County
OHP Investigating Monday Night Wreck
Ty Loftis
A wreck occurred just before midnight on Monday evening in Osage County. Sheriff Bart Perrier goes on to give more details.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking to determine what caused the wreck, which is still under investigation. The Osage County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Pawhuska Police Department and Osage Nation Police Department all responded to the accident.
