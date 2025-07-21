Posted: Jul 21, 2025 7:19 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 7:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Dewey City Council honored two police officers during the city council meeting at Dewey City Hall on Monday night.

Officers Christian Walsh and Josh McCully were honored for their response efforts after a vehicle rolled over on July 4.

Fire Chief Terry Young gave an honor for Officer Walsh.

Police Chief Jimmy Gray gave an honor for Officer McCully.

Additionally, Chief Gray gave an accommodation to Stormy McCully, the wife of Officer McCully, in her efforts of resheltering animals and reuniting them with their owners.

The Dewey City Council will meet again on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at Dewey City Hall.