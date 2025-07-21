News
News
Posted: Jul 21, 2025 3:09 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 3:09 PM
WCC Providing Powerful Event on Saturday
Ty Loftis
This Saturday, the Westside Community Center will be holding an event to show community members how to treat those with disabilities with compassion and care. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the program will start at 10 a.m. Breakfast will be served to attendees.
There will be a roundtable discussion, breakout sessions, bingo and crafts for the kids and resource tables available. Business owners will be able to learn what questions they are legally allowed to ask and individuals can learn more about the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The Westside Community Center is located at 501 S. Bucy Ave. in Bartlesville.
« Back to News