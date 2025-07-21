Posted: Jul 21, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners approved a motion to stay with the current alcohol and drug testing agreement for employees. The item had been previously tabled for the last two weeks.

The board also approved to be conduit issuers for the bond issue that was passed by voters in April for Nowata Public Schools. Jeff Raley of Floyd Law Firm in Norman explained the role of the board.

The board will oversee bond payments for the bond to be carried out. The bond will cover replacing the roof of the elementary school, remodeling the entryways to include a window where visitors will have to scan their driver's license and adding a safe room facility to the middle school and to the high school. The library in the elementary school will also be turned into a safe room.

The bond also helps build a new agricultural barn, practice fields for Nowata baseball and softball and new LED lighting for the baseball, softball and football fields.

The board approved the motion to become overseers of the bond payments, 2-1, with Commissioner Brandon Wesson voting against the motion. Wesson explained why he voted against the proposal.

The process for the bond to be financed is 13 years.