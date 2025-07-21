Posted: Jul 21, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 2:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into a residence and threatening to stab someone.

33-year-old Germaine Good was charged on Monday with assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, first-degree burglary and assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Good allegedly got into an argument with the victim at the victim's residence. During an altercation, Good allegedly shoved the victim into a board on the front porch. The victim pinned Good to a chair. Good allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim while being pinned.

The victim allegedly entered the residence to call the police. Good allegedly attempted to enter the residence through the front door by slamming it open with his body. After being unable to open the front door, Good allegedly entered the residence through the garage door with a knife in his hand, and was allegedly in an aggressive stance.

Inside the residence, Good allegedly struck the victim in the chest with his hand and grabbed the victim's neck. Another altercation allegedly took place in the victim's front yard.

Good was previously convicted of domestic abuse, a felony, in 2020.

Good will appear in court again on July 25 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $150,000.