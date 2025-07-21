Posted: Jul 21, 2025 10:00 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 10:02 AM

Nathan Thompson

An extreme heat warning and also a heat advisory will go into effect from noon until 8 p.m. on Monday.

The extreme heat warning includes Washington, Nowata, Rogers, Craig and Tulsa counties in Oklahoma, and Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette counties in Kansas.

The heat advisory is for the rest of eastern Oklahoma, including Osage County.

The National Weather Service says heat index values from 105 to 112 degrees will be common on Monday. The rest of the week also looks to have heat index values well above 100 degrees.

Take proper heat precautions while outdoors.