Posted: May 20, 2025 1:41 PMUpdated: May 20, 2025 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma State Senator Julie Daniels co-authored a bill protecting women incarcerated in prison. That bill has been signed into law by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and will take effect in November.

Senate Bill 418 will require the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to have changing areas, restrooms and sleeping arrangements made for either male and female inmates. Here is what Daniels said on the legislation:

"Current policies do not completley rule out the possibility of housing inmates of opposite sexes together. I felt it was important, especially for the protection of female inmates, to make it unmistakably clear in state law that this will not be permitted in Oklahoma prisons."

With this new law going into effect, only employees, medical personnel or law enforcement of the opposite sex will be able to enter these areas.