Posted: May 20, 2025 4:41 PMUpdated: May 20, 2025 4:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Several law enforcement officers from Bartlesville police, Dewey police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were in the area of Virginia Avenue and Road 1400, about two miles north of the Bartlesville City Limits Tuesday afternoon after an unconfirmed police chase that ended when the suspect fled the vehicle on foot. Deputy Police Chief Andrew Ward has the details.



Officers were at various locations around the Caney River from Road 1300 to Road 1600 just outside of the Dewey City Limits. Reports indicate offficers were seeking the suspect in that area. We have a call in to Bartlesville police for additional information. We will provide that as soon as it is available.