Posted: May 13, 2025 1:33 PMUpdated: May 13, 2025 1:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly conspiring to rob someone.

34-year-old Adam Martin was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy, feloniously pointing a firearm, attempted robbery with a weapon and threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Martin was allegedly part of a plan on Dec. 21, 2024, to rob someone. Martin allegedly appeared at the front door of the victim's residence with another suspect, allegedly identified as Dennis Young, wearing facemasks.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim was allegedly hit on the head with a firearm and choked. Both Young and Martin were allegedly attempting to take the victim's money, and a firearm was allegedly drawn on one of the victim's children.

Felicia Nutt, who has also been identified as a suspect in the matter, was charged with conspiracy on April 17.

Martin also faces a felony charge for failing to provide for a minor child, of which he allegedly failed to appear for a hearing.