Posted: May 07, 2025 10:23 AMUpdated: May 07, 2025 10:23 AM

Tom Davis

Mark your calendars for the 41st Annual OKM Music Festival, a dynamic weekend of music and performances set to take place from June 6-8, 2025, in Bartlesville and Tulsa, OK. This year, the festival showcases extraordinary talent with three main stage performances and a series of engaging showcase events.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm and husband, John, reminded everyone that tickets are available for all shows. The Especially for Kids programs has a few openings but you must RSVP at OKMMusic.org to get a seat.

The Showcase lineup is also free, but an RSVP is needed to attend these shows as well.

The festivities kick off on Friday, June 6, at Woolaroc with gates opening at 6:00 p.m., with Oklahoma’s very own jazz artist, Grady Nichols, taking the stage at 7:00 p.m. and the Manhattan Chamber Players performing at 8:30 p.m. The excitement continues in Tulsa on Saturday, June 7, at Cascia Hall Performing Arts Center, featuring the Tulsa Honors Baroque Youth Orchestra at 6:00 p.m. and renowned pianist Russian born, Natasha Paremski at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, June 8, the Festival will celebrate the Finale at The Refinery located in downtown Bartlesville where Nick Du, Eric Wu, and Anbo Ni will open the concert at 6:00 p.m., followed by the internationally acclaimed and beautifully talented Escher Quartet at 7:00 p.m.

This year’s Festival embarks on a journey north, to the land of Norway, where the tribute to Edvard Grieg celebrates the profound impact of this iconic Norwegian composer on the world of classical music. Known for his ability to weave the rich traditions of Norwegian folk music into his compositions, Grieg’s works reflect the breathtaking landscapes and cultural heritage of Norway. His most famous pieces, such as the "Piano Concerto in A Minor" and "Peer Gynt Suites," resonate with passionate melodies and vibrant harmonies that evoke the spirit of his homeland. This tribute not only honors Grieg’s artistic genius but also serves as a reminder of Norway's natural beauty and cultural richness, inspiring audiences to appreciate the enduring connection between music and place.

In addition to the main stage events, the festival will include a series of showcase performances. On Friday, June 6, at First Presbyterian Church, attendees can enjoy the Bartlesville Ringers at 10:00 a.m., the Trinity Recorder Consort at 11:00 a.m., and Wade Daniels at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Ambler Hall will present the MCP Quartet at 11:00 a.m. and the Ad Lib Singers at 1:00 p.m. On Sunday, June 8, the OKM Music Youth Keyboard Orchestra will perform at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, concluding with Brent Gidden’s Elvis tribute at 4:00 p.m. at The Refinery.

Join us for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the rich and diverse musical talent our communities offer. With a lineup that spans various genres and styles, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy. For ticket purchases and additional details, please visit okmmusic.org or contact OKM Music at 918-336-9900. We look forward to sharing this incredible musical experience with you!

Escher Quartet

The Manhattan Chamber Players

Natasha Peremski