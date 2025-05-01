Posted: May 01, 2025 2:10 PMUpdated: May 01, 2025 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

An investigation has been launched into a network security incident at Bartlesville Public Schools. The incident is impacting many of the computer systems across the entire district.

The investigation is being conducted with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts. It is ongoing and Director of Technology and Communication for Bartlesville Schools, Granger Meador says he hopes to have more information in the coming days.

In a press release, Meador says telephones, essential life safety systems and district Chromebooks on hot spots weren't affected. Meador added more information will be released as it becomes available.