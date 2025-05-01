Posted: May 01, 2025 2:04 PMUpdated: May 01, 2025 2:12 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Caney Valley Oklahoma school teacher is facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting a student with her shoe.

47-year-old LeAnna Sample, of Coffeyville, Kan., was charged on Thursday with assault and battery.

According to the Ramona Police Department, Sample allegedly struck a student twice in the back with her shoe after they allegedly tried to leave the classroom, leaving large red welts on the student's back.

One witness stated Sample said she was allowed to hit the student as hard as she wanted. Photographs of the student's injuries were taken by fellow students and the victim's mother.

After the incident, Sample allegedly admitted to striking the student to Principal Kane Jackson.

Sample has been placed on paid administrative leave with the school district pending an investigation.