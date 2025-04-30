Posted: Apr 30, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2025 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis and Brian McSweeney

Rain has begun to let up across northeast Oklahoma, but roads continue to be covered in water. When speaking with Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts, on Wednesday afternoon, he advised the best thing to do is stay home until the water recedes, as county crews are just trying to keep up with the drenched roadways.

Over in Nowata County, Emergency Manager Laurie Summers says these last few days have been eerily similar to the catostraphic flooding event in 2019. Summers says there are numerous road closures in Nowata County and if you are wondering which ones may be closed, talks about a useful tool to utilize.

District Three Commissioner for Washington County, Mike Dunlap says in the southern part of the county several roads are closed and he doesn't advise driving into standing water.