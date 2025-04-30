Posted: Apr 30, 2025 2:02 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2025 2:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Broken Arrow woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly punching a minor in the face.

43-year-old Brooke Longaberger was charged with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Feb. 17, 2023, Longaberger was allegedly witnessed punching a minor victim in the face.

A warrant was issued for her arrest in March 2023.