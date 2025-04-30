Posted: Apr 30, 2025 9:49 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2025 11:18 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Judy Williams with the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce brought us up to date for their big event in May

The 121st Annual Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Gala and Awards is May 15, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, in Bartlesville. The reception will begin at 6 30pm followed by awards for the business of the year, the small business of the year and an individual honor.

The Chamber will also graduate this year's Leadership Bartlesville. Participants in this elite program expand their professional and personal networks, broaden their leadership skills, and receive a complete overview of our community Leadership Bartlesville informs, motivates, and increases the awareness of selected participants through seminars and interaction with community decision makers.