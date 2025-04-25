News
Gateway First Bank Names Hubbard New CEO
Gateway First Bank will have a new CEO beginning May 1st. They have announced President of Gateway First Bank's Banking Division Kyle Hubbard will serve in that role. Hubbard will also serve as one of the Board of Directors.
Outgoing CEO Scott Gesell had this to say on the qualities Hubbard will bring to the position:
"Kyle brings a wealth of experience and energy to the position. His past accomplishments and values make him the right person to help lead Gateway into the future."
Hubbard has 23 years of banking experience, including holding a senior leadership position at Arvest Bank. While in Bartlesville, Hubbard was very active in the community. He served on the Bartlesville Development Authority and holds a degree from Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
