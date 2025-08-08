Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for Friday

News

Weather

Posted: Aug 08, 2025 3:53 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2025 3:59 AM

Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for Friday

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson
he National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued an extreme heat warning for the Bartlesville area from noon until 8 p.m. on Friday.
 
Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 degrees are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat-related illnesses are more likely.
 
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay of of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
 
 

« Back to News