Posted: Apr 03, 2025 10:49 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2025 11:18 AM

Ty Loftis

A man with outstanding warrants in Washington County from last year was allegedly involved in a shooting at a Tulsa Wal-Mart on Tuesday evening.

According to the News on 6, Justice Rogers, along with a second defendant in Ryon Williams allegedly confronted a victim in the bathroom and took his bag. Once he got out of the stall, one of the two suspects fired shots at the victim, who was not injured.

An off-duty police officer was on scene and confronted the two suspects. He fired shots at the suspects, but they were able to flee. Rogers was located under a bridge a short time later and Williams was located at a hospital after receiving a phone call that he received a gunshot wound to the torso.

Rogers was brought in on shooting with intent to kill, larceny and for the warrants out of Washington County.