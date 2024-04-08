Posted: Apr 08, 2024 1:29 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2024 1:30 PM

Chase McNutt

A Washington County man was seen in court Monday morning on three charges of second-degree burglary and one charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Justice Allen was arrested on Friday, April 5th after allegedly breaking into locked storage units.

According to an affidavit, Rogers knowingly and willingly broke into four storage units in total. He is alleged of taking belongings from the units and tearing apart the walls to the units next to his. There were also two glass cylinder shaped pipes located in his unit that were allegedly used for smoking methamphetamine.

Rogers bond was set at $7,500 and his next court date is set for April 19th.