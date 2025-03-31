Posted: Mar 31, 2025 2:47 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 2:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

The potential for severe weather ramps up again Tuesday evening into Tuesday night as the next storm system approaches.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa warns that all modes of severe weather will be possible, including winds of 60 to 70 mph, half dollar to golfball size hail and a limited risk of tornadoes. The severe weather threat in our listening area is a level 2 out of 5.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the entire listening area Tuesday and Tuesday night for south winds between 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.