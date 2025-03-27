Posted: Mar 27, 2025 9:26 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2025 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

Republicans and Other Conservatives Washington County invites everyone to Crossing 2nd on Tuesday, April 1, at 6:30pm for their informative meeting with special guest Senator Julie Daniels.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Quinn Schipper with ROC WC said the event will be an evening of legislative updates and Q&A among friends with the Senator.

Before being elected to the state senate, Julie Daniels was the mayor of Bartlesville with 8 years on City Council. During her tenure, she focused on: Local government reform; Long-term water supply; Downtown redevelopment; Park and recreation improvements; Historic preservation projects, and more.

ROCWC events are FREE and all are welcome. ROC-WC has a special note from Julie and bio on their FB Page, and you can request their newsletter at info@rocwc.com or visit their Facebook page at ROC-WC.