Posted: Apr 19, 2025 2:59 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2025 3:11 PM

Xander Trotter

This week’s featured pet at the Bartlesville SPCA is Keegan, a loveable young pup who has spent his entire life waiting patiently for a forever home. Sponsored by Bartlesville Shooting Supply, Keegan is the longest resident at the shelter, but staff and volunteers agree—his perfect match is out there, and he’s ready to find them.

Keegan is a gentle soul with a heart full of love. Despite his time at the shelter, he has remained sweet, friendly, and affectionate. He adores cuddles, gets along well with other animals, and would make a fantastic companion for a home with other pets. Whether it’s curling up on the couch or tagging along on a walk, Keegan just wants to be by your side.

While this pup is a big fan of affection, he’s not quite as enthusiastic about bath time. A little water-shy, giving Keegan a bath might be an adventure, but with a patient and loving owner, he’s sure to come around (or at least tolerate it with some treats!).

The Bartlesville SPCA believes he will thrive in a home where he can continue to be loved, trained, and included as a true member of the family. So if you’re looking for a furry friend who will stick by you through thick and thin, come meet Keegan at the Bartlesville SPCA. He’s ready to trade kennel walls for cozy blankets, and shelter sounds for the comfort of home.

Let’s find Keegan the family he’s been waiting for all his life. He deserves it!