Residents of Caney USD 436 were invited to an informational meeting last night to see and hear more about the $32.3 million dollar bond set to be voted on in an April 8th election.

Representatives from Raymond James Financial and Architect One were on hand to answer any questions about the design and financial aspects of the bond issue.

Architect and owner of Architect One Scott Gales says he was pleased to see a steady stream of people.

Bond Underwriter from Raymond James Financial Greg Vahrenberg says he was encouraged with the questions asked by residents, adding that residents are in a low interest rate environment.

Caney Superintendent Blake Vargas says the bond issue is not just for today, but for thirty years in the future.

More information on the “Bond For Everyone” can be found on the USD436 Facebook page or website. A link to the website can be found here.