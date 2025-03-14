Posted: Mar 14, 2025 10:40 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2025 10:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will consider re-appointing members to the Osage County Housing Authority Board and the Osage County Industrial Authority Board.

There will also be consideration to approve and sign a contract status for KSB Enterprises for the Annex Building.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m.