Posted: Mar 13, 2025 2:59 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 3:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

It's not every day a police department tells people who may have drank too much alcohol to call them for a ride home. But that's exactly what the Bartlesville Police Department is doing for St. Patrick's Day.

BPD Deputy Chief Andrew Ward says officers are ready to make sure revelers have the "Luck of the Irish"in arriving home safely on Monday.

The free ride home is open to anyone who may be filling a bit green after celebrating the holiday in Bartlesville, as long as your residence is also within the city limits.

To take advantage of the service, call Bartlesville Police Dispatch at 918-338-4001 and ask for a ride home. Let the dispatcher know where you are and an officer will pick you up. No questions asked.