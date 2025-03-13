Posted: Mar 13, 2025 10:33 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Update: The Osage County Sheriff's Office has caught the two suspects wanted in connection to a break-in at McCord Public Schools. One of the suspects is a juvenile and has been turned over to the State of Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs. Jakari Tvon Campbell has been booked into the Osage County Jail. Both suspects are being charged with second degree burglary.

-----------------------Original Story-------------------------------

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in locating two individuals who broke into McCord Schools on Tuesday morning.

Three of the four buildings were vandalized. Most of the damage includes materials, supplies, furniture and broken technology. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131. Photos of the two suspects can be found below.