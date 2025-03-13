Posted: Mar 13, 2025 10:07 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 10:16 AM

Washington County's Operation Clean House is coming up on Saturday, April 12th. This free event allows for Washington County residents to drop off their hazardous household goods and automotive parts without harming the environment.

There will be dropoff locations at the Phillips 66 downtown parking lot and Washington County's District Two Barn in Dewey. To see what items are accepted and a select number of items that will not be accepted, call the Washington County Commissioners at 918-534-1170.

For those wishing to dropoff any of these items, the event will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bartlesville Radio will be broadcasting a consumer calls on the road that day from 9 a.m. to noon from the Phillips 66 parking lot.