Posted: Mar 12, 2025 2:07 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 5:52 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Brecheen on Tuesday voted in favor of the continuing resolution to keep the government funded.

"Tonight, I voted for the CR so we can continue President Trump's agenda. This wasn’t the ideal situation, but with President Trump requesting it while he champions DOGE impounding funds (also applicable to this CR), this will greatly empower the process of cutting spending with FY26 appropriations bills. Speaker Johnson deserves credit for following through on his commitment to ensuring it was a truly clean CR, it contains no earmarks, and increases defense funding while also decreasing overall spending by $7 billion," said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

Some key elements in the CR include:

- A 14.5% pay increase for junior enlisted officers in the military – the largest increase in 40 years.

- $6 billion to bolster our military readiness and bring shipbuilding back to the United States.

- No funding for earmarks, which taxpayers spent over $14 billion on last year.

- Reverses $20 billion in increased IRS enforcement spending made under the Inflation Reduction Act.

- Rescinds $10 billion from slush fund at the Department of Commerce.

- Cuts $200 million from woke universities.