Posted: Mar 11, 2025 3:13 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 3:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting two confirmed cases of measles in the state.

The report comes about a week after a false alarm of measles at Wayside Elementary School in Bartlesville.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health says the individuals involved were exposed to measles in Texas and New Mexico and began experiencing symptoms. The individuals took the appropriate precautions by excluding themselves from public settings and remained at home.

Because of that, the Department of Health is not releasing the geographical locations of the individuals, as the patients do not pose a public health risk and are protected under privacy laws.