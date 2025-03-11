Posted: Mar 11, 2025 8:23 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 8:25 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Foundation presented a check for $15,000 to Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPS Foundation) at the March Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) board meeting.

The BPS Foundation provides financial resources, cultivates community partnerships, and celebrates achievements to engage students, empower teachers, and enrich learning within the school district.

The funds from the Arvest Foundation will be used for childcare support for teachers. With teacher recruitment and retention recognized as a continuing challenge for public schools across the country, state, and locally, BPS provides innovative benefits for its teachers. This initiative was first offered in August 2023, adding tremendous value to BPS.

Arvest local bank president David Nickel, marketing manager Stevie Williams, and business development representative Earl Sears presented the check to Blair Ellis, executive director of BPS Foundation, Chuck McCauley, superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools, and the BPS board of directors at the March BPS monthly board meeting.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support the mission of Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation in advancing quality education in Bartlesville public schools,” said Nickel.

“We are grateful for the continued support from the Arvest Foundation,” said Ellis. “Our school's partnership with Arvest and TriCounty Tech allows us to offer quality childcare to our teachers at a 50% discount. This benefit has a tremendous impact on teacher recruitment and retention and would not be possible without community partners like the Arvest Foundation.”

About the Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. Learn more at arvest.com/foundation.