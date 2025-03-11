Posted: Mar 11, 2025 8:05 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 8:35 AM

Tom Davis

The 9th Annual Inter-State Farm & Home Show is set to take place on Friday, March 28th, from 1-7 PM, and Saturday, March 29th, from 8:30 AM-4 PM at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College campus (400 W. 11th Street). This highly anticipated event offers free admission and parking, making it a must-visit for residents across Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine said, "The show features a wide array of agriculture and home-related products, including the latest in farm equipment, landscaping, remodeling, and home décor. Vendors from across the region will showcase their products, with many offering cash-and-carry items for immediate purchase."