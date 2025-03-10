Posted: Mar 10, 2025 12:43 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday.

At that meeting, a lease purchase agreement was signed with John Vance Fleet Services for the Sheriff's Office for the purchase of a 2025 Ford Explorer Interceptor SUV for just over $54,000.

An agreement was also reached so that the Osage County Sheriff's Office will provide a school resource officer to Woodland Schools. The cost will be $24,500 and invoiced every six months. Sheriff Bart Perrier details the contract.

There were no utility permits signed at Monday's meeting.