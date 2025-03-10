News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 10, 2025 12:43 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 12:43 PM
Woodland Schools Now Has School Resource Officer
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday.
At that meeting, a lease purchase agreement was signed with John Vance Fleet Services for the Sheriff's Office for the purchase of a 2025 Ford Explorer Interceptor SUV for just over $54,000.
An agreement was also reached so that the Osage County Sheriff's Office will provide a school resource officer to Woodland Schools. The cost will be $24,500 and invoiced every six months. Sheriff Bart Perrier details the contract.
There were no utility permits signed at Monday's meeting.
The Board of Osage County Commissioners are scheduled to meet again next Monday.
« Back to News