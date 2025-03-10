Posted: Mar 10, 2025 9:57 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Mark your calendar for March 22nd for Trivia Night to support the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BSO board member Fred Cook reminded everyone that ticket sales cover only about a third of production costs and events like this are crucial to keeping the symphony alive. Cook said that Bartlesville’s symphony is more than just music—it’s a community treasure and this event is a fun way to ensure it continues

Trivia Night is facilitated by the Trivia Boys—Michael Duncan and Jackie Manning. You can expect an evening of laughter and brain-teasing competition at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets are $65 per person or $400 for a table of eight, including a taco bar catered by Mexico Viejo, a cash bar, and a silent auction featuring art, themed baskets, and desserts.