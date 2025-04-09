News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Apr 09, 2025 9:35 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 1:06 PM
UPDATE: Board of Education Approves Resignation Agreement With Joey Eidson
UPDATE: The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education accepted a resignation agreement Wednesday for Madison Middle School Principal Joey Eidson.
Eidson was not present at Wednesday's meeting. Board President Scott Bilger, Vice President Rick Boswell and Board Member Kinder Shamhart we also not present for the vote.
CLICK HERE FOR RESIGNATION AGREEMENT
PREVIOUS STORY: The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday at noon to accept the resignation of Madison Middle School Principal Joey Eidson.
The special meeting was called to accept what the agenda calls a “Resignation Agreement” with Eidson. The Board of Education is also expected to name Brent Massey as Madison’s principal.
In accordance with Oklahoma Open Meetings Act law, the public notice of the special meeting must be posted 48 hours prior to the meeting and the agenda posted 24 hours prior.
However, while not required by law, Bartlesville Radio was not notified of the special meeting. Traditionally, Bartlesville Radio has been notified of all Bartlesville Board of Education meetings.
BPS Executive Director of Technology and Communications Granger Meador was contacted by Bartlesville Radio on Friday to ask about Eidson’s status. Meador said he cannot comment on a pending investigation and declined to answer any further questions.
This is a developing story.
