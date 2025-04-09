Posted: Apr 09, 2025 9:35 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 1:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education accepted a resignation agreement Wednesday for Madison Middle School Principal Joey Eidson.

The board met for just over a minute at noon to vote 4-0 to accept the agreement with Eidson.

The agreement shows Eidson's resignation will be effective June 30 at the end of the fiscal year and his contract, but he will remain on paid administrative leave until the resignation goes into effect.

McCauley confirmed Eidson was placed on paid administrative leave on March 28. He did not wish to comment on the difference between a "resignation agreement" between the school district and Eidson and a traditional resignation or termination of employment.

The Board of Education also voted 4-0 to approve Madison's Assistant Principal Brent Massey as the new principal, replacing Eidson immediately. McCauley says he's pleased with that selection

Eidson was not present at Wednesday's meeting. Board President Scott Bilger, Vice President Rick Boswell and Board Member Kinder Shamhart we also not present for the vote.

CLICK HERE FOR RESIGNATION AGREEMENT

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday at noon to accept the resignation of Madison Middle School Principal Joey Eidson.

The special meeting was called to accept what the agenda calls a “Resignation Agreement” with Eidson. The Board of Education is also expected to name Brent Massey as Madison’s principal.

In accordance with Oklahoma Open Meetings Act law, the public notice of the special meeting must be posted 48 hours prior to the meeting and the agenda posted 24 hours prior.

However, while not required by law, Bartlesville Radio was not notified of the special meeting. Traditionally, Bartlesville Radio has been notified of all Bartlesville Board of Education meetings.

BPS Executive Director of Technology and Communications Granger Meador was contacted by Bartlesville Radio on Friday to ask about Eidson’s status. Meador said he cannot comment on a pending investigation and declined to answer any further questions.

This is a developing story.